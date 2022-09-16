HOUSTON (CW39) Ready to give a new companion a long awaited forever home? There is an urgent need for support and the Galveston Humane Society is welcoming walk-ins TODAY to adopt, foster, share and donate. CW39 reporter Seth Kovar is LIVE all morning long with details on how you can help.

Houston Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for an adoption campaign to encourage families to adopt, not shop. From Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, adoptions fees of all animals one year or older will be reduced to $25. Adopting families will also be eligible to receive stipends during the three-day event, $25 per cat and $50 per dog, which will help support new furry friends as they head home.

Houston Humane Society is currently over capacity and needs the community’s help to find homes for the animals in their care. Those who are unable to adopt but would like to support Houston Humane Society can donate to the shelter via its website. For more information on adoptable pets and supportive services available through Houston Humane Society, visit www.houstonhumane.org.

WHO: Houston Humane Society

*Spokesperson available on-site

WHEN: Friday, September 16 – Sunday, September 18, 2022

WHERE: Houston Humane Society

14700 Almeda Rd.

Houston, TX 77053