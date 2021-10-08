TODAY | Houston Astros Street Fest and watch parties to take a perfect fan photo

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Security professionals looking for a new career may find it at one of Allied Universal's hiring events happening now through November. The company says they’re holding a continuous job fair from Monday to Thursday in October and November 2021 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their branch office at 11550 Fuqua Street, Suite #150 in Houston, Texas. The hiring events will feature in-person interviews, along with a virtual interview process that allows applicants to complete applications from through video interviewing technology. Available positions at Allied Universal includes:

Allied Universal says it’s a leading security and facility services company, with countless examples of individuals that began their career as a security professional and are now in senior leadership positions. To learn more about Allied Universal, visit www.aus.com.