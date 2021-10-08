TODAY | Houston Astros Street Fest and watch parties to take a perfect fan photo

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A special postseason Street Fest will begin starting two hours before game two today in downtown Houston. iFans must have a game ticket to attend Street Fest, which includes live music, food trucks, inflatables, games, one-of-a-kind photo ops, and more as the excitement builds for first pitch. For more info on Street Fest click here.

