TODAY: Houston Diversity Career Fair

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are in the market for a new job, you may want to check out the Houston Diversity Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, June 30th.

Diversity X is hosting the event that’s geared towards minorities, members of the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities. The event is free for all job seekers and will allow you to meet over 25 employers in the Houston area.

To register for this free event, visit www.diversityx.net

WHEN: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

The Houston Virtual Diversity Career Fair will give attendees an opportunity to interview with employers, educational institutions, and franchisors that include HP, Sysco, Walt Disney and many more!

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

