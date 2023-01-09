HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s National Clean Off Your Desk Day! This day falls on the second Monday of January each year. As you kick off the new year, let’s think. When was the last time you cleaned out your desk or work area?

It is possible that the average work desk is 100 times dirtier than your dining table. Gross, right? And that’s not all! The average work desk is likely 400 times less hygienic than a toilet seat. Hygienic surroundings keep us free from all kinds of diseases.

A clean workspace unclutters and inspires. And scientific research says tidy desks make you more efficient. So, take time today for some thorough decluttering and cleaning.

A messy desk is an invitation to disorder and confusion! A clean desk, on the other hand, helps with productivity and focus. It always makes you feel good about where you do your day to day work. It also means desktop maintenance. If you have a lot on your desktop, time to archive.