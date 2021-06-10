TODAY: Mayor Turner, Harris County Pct 2 and Reliant to launch the 2021 Beat the Heat Program

HOUSTON (CW39) Mayor Turner and Harris County Precinct 2 officials will join Reliant Thursday to kick off the 2021 Beat the Heat Program.
For the 16th consecutive year, Reliant’s Beat the Heat program will help Houston-area residents stay cool and manage their electricity use during the hot summer months ahead.
The Mayor will be joined by:
- Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Harris County Precinct 2
- Deborah Moore, Deputy Director, Houston Health Department
Bill Clayton, Vice President of Customer Care and Retention, Reliant
|WHEN: Thursday, June 10, 2021 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Houston City Hall – Legacy Room 901 Bagby St.
Editor’s Note
