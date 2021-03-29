TODAY: National Mom & Pop Business Owners Day

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that 90% of adults in the United States will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine and have a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home by April 19.

Biden also announced that the number of pharmacies in the federal vaccination program will double from 17,000 to 40,000 by April 19. The retail pharmacies are located in close proximity to most Americans and have experience delivering vaccines like the flu shots.