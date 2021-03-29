TODAY: National Mom & Pop Business Owners Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — Monday, March 29 is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day!

Here are a few facts about independent retailers and businesses, according to Independent We Stand:

  • Independent retailers return more than three times as much money per dollar of sales than chain competitors.
  • Independent restaurants return more than two times as much money per dollar of sales as national restaurant chains.
  • If independent businesses regained their 1990 market shares, it would create 200,000 new small businesses, generate nearly $300 billion in revenues and employ more than 1.6 million American workers.
  • If half the U.S. employed population spent $50 each month in locally owned independent businesses, it would generate more than $42.6 billion in revenue.

