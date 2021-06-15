TODAY on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, Houston Happens July 15, 2021

HOUSTON (KIAH) Possible rain in the afternoon. We are also watching the tropics for a possible storm later this week. The heatwave continues to impact a lot of the country in the west and southwest U.S..

Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has that look at the tropics. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has this warning about ozone levels today.

