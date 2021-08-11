Toddler mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn, NYPD says

CW39

by: Mark Sundstrom, Kirstin Cole, WPIX,

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities take away a dog who police say mauled a 19-month-old boy to death in his Flatbush home on Aug. 10, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) – A 19-month-old boy was attacked and killed by his family’s pet Rottweiler after being left home alone with his two young siblings in Brooklyn late Tuesday night, the NYPD said.

Police said officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a 911 call for a child attacked by a dog at a residence in the Flatbush section of the borough.

The boy was at home with his two older siblings, ages 9 and 11, while their parents were both at work, according to police.

Responding officers arrived to find the toddler bleeding heavily with bite wounds to his neck and shoulder, authorities said.

EMS rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Police said the dog was contained in the bathroom before police arrived.

Scene after a boy was mauled to death by family dog
Authorities take away a dog that police say mauled a 19-month-old boy to death in his Brooklyn home. (Credit: Citizen App)

Authorities said Emergency Service Unit personnel later took the dog into custody and brought it to Animal Care and Control.

It was unclear what could have sparked the deadly attack.

According to police sources, the boy’s older brother told police he had been attacked by the dog in the past and even showed them a scar on his leg.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Infrastructure Plan Latest - Sharron Melton

Back To School | How kids stay safe in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

CW39 SkyTracker morning sunrise time lapse - Adam Krueger

Texas Children`s Hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workforce members

Houston Federal Funds Plan - Sharron Melton

Blood Drive Friday the 13th - Sharron Melton

Hurricane Kit 7am show

Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag” - Star Harvey

Submit your back to school pics, check your district, final summer forecast - Star Harvey

Space Travel | Successful cargo launch to I.S.S. - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire | Mob front man and casino boss had died

Weather Word of the Day is Condensation - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking the Tropics - Several named storms, Kevin, Linda, Fred - Adam Krueger

Burning 4 weeks | Resident working to save homes in Dixie fire in California

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Lina sues Abbott over school masks, COVID surge, Dem arrests - Sharron Melton

Local heat advisory - Carrigan Chauvin

Weather at 6am - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss