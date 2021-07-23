Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony gets underway Friday: Start time, how to watch live

TOKYO (WFLA) — The 2020 Olympic Games will kick off with the opening ceremony Friday morning.

There will be 950 people attending, including athletes, dignitaries and VIP guests such as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

On Friday, Biden took a moment to speak with athletes ahead of the big event.

Around 200 people from the United States will take part in the opening ceremony. That’s about 1/3 of US athletes participating in the games.

This year’s theme is “United by Emotion.”

Although some competitions have already begun, games will get into full swing tomorrow, and the first medals will be handed out in seven different sports.

News Channel 8 will have more Olympic coverage in the hours to come.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin Friday at 8 p.m. local time in Tokyo (7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT). NBC will air the ceremony at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT) and re-broadcast it at 7:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. PT) on Friday.

You can watch the event here.

