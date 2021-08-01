‘Tokyo Strong’: USA weightlifting’s COVID-19 bubble

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

Weather headlines for July 30, 2021 - Adam Krueger

110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — For athletes, the Olympic experience looks drastically different this year. However, officials with USA Weightlifting is working to make that easier.

The team’s Hawaii training camp, known as ‘Tokyo Strong,’ became an important place for the eight-person team, coaches, staff and family.

Having that base camp means a lot to the team, including weightlifter Caine Wilkes. His journey to Tokyo has been decades in the making.

“To finally get that after you know over 20 years of competing and training,” said Wilkes. “like, it just means a lot.”

Before he made his way to Tokyo, he joined the rest of the team at ‘Tokyo Strong.’

CEO Phil Andrews says it was great. 

“They’ve felt like it’s normal. It’s like other camps, and that was the intent,” said Andrews. “Of feeling normal, not overwhelming as we went into the game.”

Athletes especially appreciated family time.

“We got to crack jokes in between sets and I love to crack jokes so it was, put me in my atmosphere,” Wilkes added.

For Wilkes, he did have a sense of normalcy at the games. His dad will be able to travel with him to Tokyo because he happens to be his coach. 

“It’s good that despite it being a different Olympics than it usually is, he’s still able to share that experience with me.”

Wilkes’ mom and wife cannot travel to Tokyo, however, they are cheering him on from ‘Tokyo Strong,’

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Don't Miss