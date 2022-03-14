(NewsNation) — Tom Brady has announced on Twitter that he will be returning for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said in the tweet.

The announcement answers question’s about Brady’s future following his retirement announcement last month.



“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” Brady said last month on Instagram, when he initially announced his retirement.

Brady reversed himself Sunday, saying the time for retirment has not yet come, and expressing love for his teammates and family.

“”They make it all possible,” Brady said. “I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady led the Buccaneers to an NFC South championship in this most recent season. He led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s divisional round.

The former 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft, Brady is also a three-time league MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, among other honors.

Brady’s announcement comes just as the NFL is set to begin the new league year, with the opening of free agency this coming week. This development will obviously have a huge impact on how the Bucs approach the rest of the offseason, as they look to make another playoff run with Brady at the helm.