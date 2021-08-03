TONIGHT: COVID-19 Community Meeting with State Representative Ann Johnson and local medical and COVID-19 expert Dr. Peter Hotez

HOUSTON (CW39) – Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher will host a virtual COVID-19 Community meeting Tuesday night, August 3rd at 5:00 PM.

State Representative Ann Johnson and local COVID-19 medical expert Dr. Peter Hotez will join Fletcher to talk about the impacts of COVID-19 on our community. They will also talk about developments with the Delta variant of the virus and answer community questions. Hotez is one of the world`s leading experts on contagious diseases and vaccine development and it a Dean at Baylor College of Medicine and the Co-Director of Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development.

You can RSVP to the event here.