HOUSTON (KIAH) TONIGHT! Memorial City will illuminate 2.6 linear miles of LED lights across 22 buildings, bridges, and garages in vibrant purple to support the No. 3 Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs in their quest to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in California’s SoFi stadium!

It starts TONIGHT MONDAY, JANUARY 9th, at dusk. Memorial City is excited to cheer on this Texas team, who upset the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal last week and hopes to win their first National Football Championship.

Where to see Memorial City lights

West of Bunker Hill to just east of Beltway 8 on the north and south side of the Interstate I-10 corridor.

The game will air live on ESPN tonight at 6:30 p.m. CST.