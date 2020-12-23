Top Cities for Christmas During a Pandemic Holiday

HOUSTON (CW39)Christmas celebrations are constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic but overall holiday spending expected to increase compared to 2019. That’s according to the personal-finance website WalletHub which released its report on 2020`s Best Places for Christmas Celebrations.

In order to determine which cities will offer a holly jolly holiday even amid the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities based on 15 key indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas. Researchers examined issues from COVID-19 cases to the availability of Christmas traditions to the city`s overall generosity.

Best Cities for Christmas

1. Durham, NC

2. San Jose, CA

3. Honolulu, HI

4. Oakland, CA

5. Raleigh, NC

6. Pittsburgh, PA

7. San Francisco, CA

8. Portland, OR

9. Plano, TX

10. Seattle, WA

11. Sacramento, CA

12. Virginia Beach, VA

13. Atlanta, GA

14. Kansas City, MO

15. San Diego, CA

16. Cincinnati, OH

17. Cleveland, OH

18. Austin, TX

19. Madison, WI

20. Chesapeake, VA

Key Holiday City Stats:

Miami has the most Christmas tree farms (per square root of the population).

Indianapolis has the fewest Christmas tree farms.

Orlando, Florida, has the most bakeries (per square root of population), which is 9.4 times more than in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the city with the fewest.

Indianapolis has the lowest average price of wine, $3.63, which is 4.1 times lower than in Seattle, the city with the highest at $14.89.

Seattle has the most food banks (per square root of population), which is 20.2 times more than in Boston, the city with the fewest.