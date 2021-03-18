Top ten puppy names for 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) As the pandemic took hold last year, more and more people in the U.S. changed their routines and their lifestyles to cope. Starting last year, puppy ownership went on the rise. In addition to the cuddly companionship, pets are believed to reduce stress and improve overall health and well-being.

Trupanion, a medical insurance company for pets, wanted to know what names were the most popular for our four legged friends across the country.

After analyzing a database of more than 600,000 insured pets, Trupanion determined the top 10 puppy names of 2021. In addition, they discovered which states had bragging rights for having the largest increase in puppy ownership.

Top 10 Puppy Names

The perennial favorites top the list of names again this year, but 2021 saw a few new names that cracked the top 10 list including Milo, Bailey and Coco.

Top 10 puppy names for 2021.

Luna Charlie Cooper Bella Milo Lucy Bailey Daisy Coco Max

And where do all of these cute little pups call home? Oodles of puppies have been bringing joy to households all across the country in 2021 but these 10 states top the list when it comes to having the largest increase in puppy ownership according to Trupanion data.

Top 10 states in the U.S. that saw the largest increase in puppy ownership

Texas Oregon New Jersey Washington Florida Connecticut Vermont Massachusetts Illinois North Carolina

National Puppy Day is Tuesday, March 23.