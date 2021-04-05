Top TikTok Tracks in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) We now know the most searched TikTok songs and their popularity by state.

“Money Trees” by Kendrick Lamar took the top spot in Texas. AT&T-Experts-dot-com released the findings of the most sought after songs on the popular app. The excluded songs that were audio clips, rather than full songs.

“Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo is number one nationally, followed by Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and “Money Tree.’ “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd and “The Box” by Roddy Rich Round out the top five.

You can check out the full list and the methodology behind the list here.