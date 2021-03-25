Top U.S. cities for women working in STEM

HOUSTON (CW39) — In honor of Women’s Month, CommercialCafe has released its 2020 ranking of top the U.S. cities for women working in STEM.

Houston ranked 5th among Southern U.S. cities — ahead of Dallas. Houston also placed 19th in the national ranking.

Here’s a look at some additional highlights:

STEM occupations in Houston account for 7% of all jobs; 30.1% of these are held by women

Roughly 23,964 women work in STEM in Houston

Houston gained 4,318 new women STEM employees since 2015

The median annual income for women in STEM in Texas is $68,172