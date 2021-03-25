Top U.S. cities for women working in STEM

HOUSTON (CW39) — In honor of Women’s Month, CommercialCafe has released its 2020 ranking of top the U.S. cities for women working in STEM.
Houston ranked 5th among Southern U.S. cities — ahead of Dallas. Houston also placed 19th in the national ranking.
Here’s a look at some additional highlights:
- STEM occupations in Houston account for 7% of all jobs; 30.1% of these are held by women
- Roughly 23,964 women work in STEM in Houston
- Houston gained 4,318 new women STEM employees since 2015
- The median annual income for women in STEM in Texas is $68,172