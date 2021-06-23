Tornado confirmed in Dryden Monday evening

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a survey of storm damage in Dryden and determined that a tornado touched down Monday evening.

The tornado touched down at 5:38 p.m. and lasted until 5:49 p.m.

The tornado had maximum winds of 90 mph and was on the ground for about 11 minutes and traveled 2.8 miles.

According to the weather service, the tornado touched down in Yellow Barn State Forest, then headed east over Card Rd. and caused extensive tree damage on the west side of Route 38, before lifting back into the clouds just east of Route 38.