Tornado threat continues for the East Coast today

HOUSTON (CW39) A powerful storm system heads for the eastern U.S. today with an ongoing threat for severe storms, including damaging straight line winds, large hail and tornadoes.

The image above is a recap of Wednesday’s storm reports, including numerous severe wind reports in Texas, and even a few hail reports in Houston, the largest being 1″ hail near I-10 and 610 the west loop.

Isolating just the tornado reports, you can see most of them occurred in Mississippi and Alabama. In total, there were 23 tornado reports, with more in the works today.