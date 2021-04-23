Tornado Watch for portions of Texas until 9:00PM

HOUSTON (CW39) – Within storms that develop this afternoon and evening, you can expect pockets of large hail, localized heavy rainfall, and strong wind gusts up to 70 mph. Thunderstorm activity will increase throughout the afternoon and evening. A few tornadoes are possible, but this is still going to be the secondary threat. Once again a a WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe weather to occur. A WARNING means that it is happening now, and you need to take action.

