HOUSTON (KIAH) – Drivers on the east side of Houston need to prepare for a major closure around the East Loop and I-10.

Beginning Friday night at 9 p.m. all main lanes north and southbound will be shutdown on 610 over the Ship Channel bridge. The closure will last until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

The detour set up by TxDOT for drivers on I-10 or the North Loop will be to take I-10 inbound all the way to I-69 southbound in downtown, and then exit at I-45 southbound to make your back to the loop.

Another option is to take Beltway-8 or the Washburn tunnel this weekend to travel north or south, only if you’re willing to pay the tolls for either one.

For drivers traveling on the South Loop trying to get past SH-225, exit at I-45 inbound, to I-69 northbound until you reach the 610 exit. Alternate routes will depend on where you are trying to end up. Drivers should plan for extra time for commutes if traveling in the area this weekend.

For more weekend road construction click here.