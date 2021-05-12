TRAFFIC ALERT – Water Main Break on Galveston Road

HOUSTON (CW39) We are following a water main break on the southeast side of town at this hour.

Houston Police tweeted out an alert about road blocks in the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A water main break on Galveston Road is forcing lane closures between Allendale Rd & Howard Dr. Galveston near Allendale is not passable.



Our Eastside officers are on scene along with @HouPublicWorks. Use alternate routes and avoid the area. #hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/ReoMJAM0oM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 12, 2021

Parts of Galveston Road and between Howard Drive and Allandale Road are completely blocked off. Crews are already on scene where no one can pass. Because all lanes are blocked, do try to make your way over to I-45 the Gulf freeway instead.

The Gulf freeway is moving slow towards the South loop but you can also take Allen Genoa inbound if you’d like. We’re going to keep an eye on it especially since we always give this to you as an alternate route to get into town.