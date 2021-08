HOUSTON (CW39) – USAA and the Texans are teaming up to host 100 locally-based military members will get the chance to train at the Texans training camp.

The local military members will train like the Texans for a day, competing in drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent: the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the QB arm challenge.

It’s happening at the team’s Houston Methodist Training Center on Kirby.