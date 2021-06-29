Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA, will compete for Miss USA title in November

CW39

by: Carolyn Williams,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) A transgender woman was crowned Miss Nevada USA at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa on Sunday, a first and historic moment in the pageant’s history. Kataluna Enriquez, 27, will compete for the Miss USA title in November.

The Miss Nevada USA account posted to Instagram, ‘Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA @mskataluna 👑 History made!’

Kataluna competed with 21 other women this weekend. She took the title of Miss Silver State USA in March, a precursor to the Miss Nevada USA event.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote, in part: “Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one. My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride.”

