HOUSTON (CW39) – The River, Lakes, Bays ‘N Bayous Trash Bash® is celebrating its 29th annual waterways cleanup on Saturday, March 25th

There are 14 cleanup sites spread across the lower Galveston Bay watershed for volunteers to choose from.

Visit https://www.trashbash.org/sites.html (or trashbash.org) for more information on each location and links to register. Every volunteer gets cleanup supplies, an event t-shirt, and lunch, and there are opportunities to win door prizes and learn more about how to keep our waterways clean.

Between 1994-2022, over 117,000 volunteers have helped remove more than 2400 tons of trash and 11,965 illegally dumped tires from the Galveston Bay watershed. On average, about 4,000 volunteers come out each year to “Clean It Like You Mean It !”®, including individuals, families, scouting and school groups, and more.

Volunteers are asked to Register, or “RSVP” for the site they would like to attend, either for themselves, their families, or their group.

If you do not register, you are still welcome to attend Trash Bash®, but every participant must fill out the waiver release form. Waiver forms will be available at each site, or they can be downloaded from the Trash Bash website and filled out in advance to turn in at your cleanup site. Minors must have a parent or guardian sign their waiver.

For safety, participants must wear closed-toed shoes!