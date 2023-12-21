LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man arriving at Detroit Metro Airport from France never made it past customs after law enforcement discovered he was carrying an estimated $4 million worth of drugs in suitcases.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations, the man arrived at the airport on Dec. 13 with 110 pounds of ketamine in two large pieces of luggage.

CBP said the traveler, a U.K. citizen, told customs officers he was transporting the bags for a family member.

A man carrying $4M worth of ketamine was stopped at Detroit Metro Airport earlier this month. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The ketamine was confiscated and the man sent back to France, CBP confirmed in a news release. The release did not say whether the man faces any potential charges. He is currently prohibited from entering the U.S.

“Our drug interdiction mission is vital to protecting our nation and our communities from the

dangers of illicit substances,” said Acting Port Director John Ammons in a statement included with the release.

Ketamine is a drug used for its anesthetic properties in humans and animals, according to the DEA. It can have “dissociative sensations and hallucinogenic effects” when abused, and is also used to facilitate sexual assault, the agency said.