Travis Scott held toy drive in his old Houston neighborhood, daughter Stormi on hand

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston native and music star Jacques Berman Webster II, professionally known as Travis Scott, was in Houston Tuesday to give back for Christmas.
Those on scene captured video of Scott as folks took part in the drive through Christmas present distribution where Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was also in attendance.
Scott’s daughter Stormi was also there at the Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway for Sunny Side Elementary students at Sunnyside Park located at 3502 Bellfort Ave., 77051.
The event is sponsored by Rapper Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation.
The entertainer is known for representing Houston in his work, like in “Sicko Mode” featuring fellow artist Drake, filmed in Houston.
His biggest tribute to “the H” was Astroworld, an event and moment in entertainment, including a multi-day event and tour that had many wondering if Houston would see another Astroworld theme park return.
Most recently, he shared a short interview with Forbes about being a dad and ‘creating to the max’. Here’s a look…