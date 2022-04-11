HOUSTON (CW39) It’s time to call 3-1-1 to find out when heavy waste pick up is coming to your neighborhood. For instance, Junk Waste and Tree Waste pickup is on the 20th of this month for the Houston Heights. It’s by zip code so calling is necessary in order to be ready for your curbside pickup.

This month, Tree and Junk Waste is going to be picked up around Houston. The Tree and Junk Waste pick up months are February, April, June, August, October and December.

Placement Instructions according the to City of Houston

Tree Waste and Junk Waste should be placed adjacent to the front curb in a location easily accessible to the collection vehicle between the hours of 6:00 p.m. the Friday before and 7:00 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.

Tree Waste and Junk Waste should not be stacked under low overhead electrical wires or other cabling, signs, or mailboxes; next to fences or posts; or on top of water meters, gas meters, fire hydrants, or other exposed utility components.

Materials should not be placed in the street, on the sidewalk, or other right-of-way, or in any manner which would interfere with pedestrian or vehicular traffic.

Tree Waste and Junk Waste collection is limited to occupied residential units and vacant residential lots only if the waste generated is in connection with the maintenance of the property.

Restrictions in place by the City of Houston:

No more than 8 cubic yards (about the size of a minivan) of Junk Waste or Tree Waste may be placed at the curb for collection.

A maximum of four cubic yards of building material (not to include roofing shingles, brick, plaster or concrete) generated by the resident in connection with the maintenance of the residential property may be collected by Solid Waste Management Department crews.

Appliances containing refrigerant must have a tag attached to them certifying a qualified technician has removed the refrigerant.

The SWMD is not allowed to collect any material that was generated by contractors who were retained by a resident to perform work on his or her residential property. It is the responsibility of the contractor to remove all debris that may arise from the contractor’s activities. These contractor-related activities include, but are not limited to: trimming and removal of trees, remodeling, new construction and roofing.

If authorized items placed for collection are mixed with unauthorized items, department personnel shall not be obligated to sort the materials and may refuse the entire load.

Solid Waste Management Department collection services are not available to multi-residential structures of more than eight units.

Next month it will be only Tree Wasted pickup. That’s because the city schedule for Tree Waste month pickup are January, March, May, July, September, and November.

For more, check out the following…