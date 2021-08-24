Tropical development in the Caribbean is more likely, could head to the Gulf

HOUSTON (CW39) The latest data on Tuesday morning shows increasing odds of a tropical system developing in the Caribbean Sea within the next five days.

Right now, a rather disorganized area of rain is in the eastern Caribbean (a tropical wave), but it should migrate to the southwestern Caribbean where conditions are favorable for gradual development. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression could form by the end of the week.

What happens from there is yet to be determined. Since it hasn’t organized yet, it’s difficult to know what it may do beyond this weekend. The forecast will be changing, but as of now we see models indicating that it may continue to organize and move into the Gulf of Mexico, perhaps beginning on Sunday.

Shown above for comparison, two reliable weather models that can project several days ahead indicate that Mexico and Texas should be monitoring this system, so that’s exactly what we’ll be doing. Your best course of action for now is to simply be aware, and keep up with changes from day to day.

