Tropical Storm Beta floods Houston roadways

HOUSTON (CW39) – As rain bands from Tropical Storm Beta continued to fall on the Houston area Tuesday morning, dozens of high water spots formed, making travel exceptionally tough in parts of the city. The majority of the problems occurred south of I-10.
State Highway 288 south of downtown to 610 the South Loop became impassable due to high water.
Around 7:30 a.m. HPD shut down SH 288 between 610, I-45 and 59 as well as I-45 at Main.
Many of the side streets that would usually come into play as alternate routes were also flooded. CW39’s Courtney Carpenter was on scene as several stalled cars created a back up early Tuesday morning on W Bellfort Avenue just west of SH 288.
As more rain is expected throughout the day, officials are urging people to stay home if at all possible. If you do have to be out on the roads and you come across a flooded area, please do not try to drive through.