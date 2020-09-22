Tropical Storm Beta floods Houston roadways

HOUSTON (CW39) – As rain bands from Tropical Storm Beta continued to fall on the Houston area Tuesday morning, dozens of high water spots formed, making travel exceptionally tough in parts of the city. The majority of the problems occurred south of I-10.

State Highway 288 south of downtown to 610 the South Loop became impassable due to high water.

Around 7:30 a.m. HPD shut down SH 288 between 610, I-45 and 59 as well as I-45 at Main.

Shutting down 288 between 610/45/59.



Shutting down 45 at Main.



Please avoid roadway travel and monitor your neighborhoods closely if you are prone to flooding. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 22, 2020

Many of the side streets that would usually come into play as alternate routes were also flooded. CW39’s Courtney Carpenter was on scene as several stalled cars created a back up early Tuesday morning on W Bellfort Avenue just west of SH 288.

This is a big mess! This is W Bellfort Ave just west of 288. A few cars stalled out, blocking the WB lanes. There’s a big back up, some cars are stuck in the median & some are using the EB lanes to get around. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/XOdj2p2FUG — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) September 22, 2020

As more rain is expected throughout the day, officials are urging people to stay home if at all possible. If you do have to be out on the roads and you come across a flooded area, please do not try to drive through.

👏PLEASE, if you encounter flooded roads, TURN AROUND!!👏



Follow instructions from officials & never attempt to drive/walk over water-covered roadways. You never know what flowing water has done to the pavement; even if you've driven that road a million times. #HOUwx #TXwx pic.twitter.com/vMv8GZ69pQ — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 22, 2020