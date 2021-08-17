Tropical Storm Grace strengthens, aims for southern Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON (CW39) Tropical storm Grace is moving across Jamaica Tuesday, then it heads back out over water where it is expected to keep organizing. Next impact will be in the Cayman Islands, then Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula where a hurricane watch has been issued.

New with the 10 a.m. update: max sustained winds have increase from 45 to 50 mph. The National Hurricane Center has also overall increased the intensity forecast, suggesting potential hurricane strength for its first Mexico landfall in the Yucatan, then potentially striking Central Mexico this weekend as a hurricane.

Even though it’s several days from potentially nearing deep South Texas, we are confident that it stays far south of our area thanks to an area of high pressure. This will force the storm to stay far away from Houston as it moves westward.

