Tropical Storm Ida causing more flooding as it heads north

HOUSTON (CW39) After making landfall Sunday in Louisiana with 150 mph winds, Ida has weakened to a tropical storm Monday morning with 60 mph winds. The center of the storm is now over Mississippi.

Looking back at estimated rain totals, a large area in and around New Orleans got 8″ or more. The highest amounts are up around 12-15″

4-8″ of rain will be possible through Tuesday as the storm heads north. Flash flood watches extend all the way up to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Locally in Houston, we’re mostly dry for now. It’s just a 20% rain chance Monday, but odds go up a bit more to 40% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday.