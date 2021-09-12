Tropical Storm Nicholas aims for Texas, brings threat of flash flooding and tropical storm force winds

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Tropical Storm Nicholas developed Sunday morning and is set to bring disruptive weather to Texas this week. There is a lot to unpack in terms of advisories and potential scenarios. Let’s begin with the basics.

The National Hurricane Center shows Nicholas strengthening with potential winds up to 65 mph by Tuesday morning. Their forecast cone shows it generally moving northward in the vicinity of the Texas Coast. Beyond Tuesday, the cone expands dramatically due to the uncertain track.

KIAH

There are also multiple advisories in place due to expected rain, wind and even storm surge.

KIAH

Much of Southeast Texas, including Houston, is under a flash flood watch as heavy rain will come in waves this week. NOAA suggests upwards of 10″ will be possible, especially for our coastal areas.

KIAH

Also, a tropical storm watch is in effect for potential tropical storm force winds, and a storm surge watch is in effect along the coast and bay.

KIAH

KIAH

A reminder, watches are issued to serve as a heads up that certain conditions may be possible, but aren’t imminent just yet. There are still various scenarios with this newly formed storm.

KIAH

Some models take this storm west of Houston, In this case, we would likely see a lot of rain and a higher flash flood threat. If it comes closer to Houston or east of Houston, our wind threat would be higher, but the rain totals would be lower. Stay tuned for updates.