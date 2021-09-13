Tropical Storm Nicholas arrives late tonight into Tuesday morning, flooding possible

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened overnight, and now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Some additional strengthening is possible before landfall along the Middle Texas Coast, which could happen as soon as Monday afternoon or Monday night.

In Southeast Texas, the biggest concern is heavy rain. Much of our area is under a flash flood watch as rain totals could be in the 5-10″ range. The heaviest will generally occur between 6 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday. We also have various tropical weather advisories, click here to see them.

Fort Bend County is already preparing

Since yesterday, models are in better agreement that Nicholas likely won’t stall in our area, which means the extreme rain totals we were seeing on some initial models (some suggested more than 15-20″) is less likely. Still though, this is a serious situation as roads may flood and driving may be dangerous later today and early Tuesday.