Tropical Storm Nicholas arrives late tonight into Tuesday morning, flooding possible

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIAH

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened overnight, and now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Some additional strengthening is possible before landfall along the Middle Texas Coast, which could happen as soon as Monday afternoon or Monday night.

KIAH

In Southeast Texas, the biggest concern is heavy rain. Much of our area is under a flash flood watch as rain totals could be in the 5-10″ range. The heaviest will generally occur between 6 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday. We also have various tropical weather advisories, click here to see them.

Fort Bend County is already preparing

Since yesterday, models are in better agreement that Nicholas likely won’t stall in our area, which means the extreme rain totals we were seeing on some initial models (some suggested more than 15-20″) is less likely. Still though, this is a serious situation as roads may flood and driving may be dangerous later today and early Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss