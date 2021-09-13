Tropical Storm Nicholas | COVID-19 vaccination & testing closed Monday September 13, 2021
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Ahead of potential flash flooding and tropical forces winds from Tropical Storm Nicholas, Harris County Public Health is closing its COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites today, Sept. 13th, 2021. As Harris county officials track the storm’s progress, HPCH says it will decide later if sites will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 14th, 2021.
For now, HCPH is asking residents to prepare for the storm with enough food, water, and emergency supplies to last a few days in case the weather is severe. They’re also encourage people to prep their homes by bringing in objects from their yard or balcony that wind or flooding could pick up.
HPCH says the vaccine and testing sites will reopen when the weather conditions are safe. To find a testing site near you click this link.