Tropical Storm Nicholas | COVID-19 vaccination & testing closed Monday September 13, 2021

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTON, Texas  (KIAH) Ahead of potential flash flooding and tropical forces winds from Tropical Storm Nicholas, Harris County Public Health is closing its COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites today, Sept. 13th, 2021.  As Harris county officials track the storm’s progress, HPCH says it will decide later if sites will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 14th, 2021. 

For now, HCPH is asking residents to prepare for the storm with enough food, water, and emergency supplies to last a few days in case the weather is severe.  They’re also encourage people to prep their homes by bringing in objects from their yard or balcony that wind or flooding could pick up.

HPCH says the vaccine and testing sites will reopen when the weather conditions are safe.  To find a testing site near you click this link.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
Harris County COVID-19 threat level

Don't Miss