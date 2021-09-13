Tropical Storm Nicholas | COVID-19 vaccination & testing closed Monday September 13, 2021

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Ahead of potential flash flooding and tropical forces winds from Tropical Storm Nicholas, Harris County Public Health is closing its COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites today, Sept. 13th, 2021. As Harris county officials track the storm’s progress, HPCH says it will decide later if sites will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 14th, 2021.

For now, HCPH is asking residents to prepare for the storm with enough food, water, and emergency supplies to last a few days in case the weather is severe. They’re also encourage people to prep their homes by bringing in objects from their yard or balcony that wind or flooding could pick up.

🚨#HARRISCOUNTY!



Due to the inclement weather that #TropicalStormNicholas is expected to bring into our area, all Testing and Vaccination Sites are closed Monday 09/13/2021.



We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates. Follow @ReadyHarris and stay alert! pic.twitter.com/5agjqOwoxA — Harris County Public Health #GetVaxxed (@hcphtx) September 12, 2021

HPCH says the vaccine and testing sites will reopen when the weather conditions are safe. To find a testing site near you click this link.