Tropical Storm “Nicholas”: Houston Area resources and preparedness tips

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Texas coast is just hours away from Tropical Storm “Nicholas” making landfall. For Houstonians, this means heavy rain that could later bring severe flooding.

Weather and safety officials want everyone to be ready. There are several things you can do at home over the next 18 to 24 hours to prepare. First, check for local authorities and media outlets for weather and traffic alerts.

Safety officials encourage everyone to locate the flood zones in their neighborhoods ahead of time. They recommend avoiding those routes. Officials emphasize the underestimated slogan “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Officials say making early travel plans could be key. For some, this could mean getting off work early to pick up the kids from school and not waiting until the last minute to head to the store. Plan according to your family’s needs.

As always, local safety authorities emphasize, do not drive through bodies of water. It might appear shallow, but you never know what’s underneath. There could be dangerous objects that might cause you to get stuck.

The Harris County and Houston Offices of Emergency Management, along with TranStar, have several resources in place to keep you informed and updated.

For TranStar, they recommend checking their traffic cameras before heading out on Monday evening into Tuesday morning. You can do that by downloading the Transtar app.

For more alerts, you can visit ReadyHarris.org, where you’ll find a checklist severe storm and hurricane preparation checklist. The list is available in five different languages.

Lastly, you can text “GULF2021” to 888777 for the latest “Ready Harris Alerts”.