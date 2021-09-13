Tropical Storm Nicholas to make landfall Monday evening along the Middle Texas Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The latest 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center continues to indicate that Nicholas will be a strong tropical storm when it makes landfall.

New with this update: a tropical storm warning expanded farther inland across all of Houston, and a storm surge warning has expanded to include all of the Galveston coast and areas around Galveston Bay where a 2-4 foot storm surge is possible.

Timing this out, the three images below are a sequence of snapshots from our high-resolution computer model. It shows the heaviest rain arriving this evening and overnight.

By midday Tuesday, a large part of Southeast Texas will have received 5-10″ of rain, and some spots may get even more.

If this pans out, there will very likely be flooded roads in and around Houston. Travel is not recommended this evening through early Tuesday morning.

As for winds, they could be strong enough for some tree limbs to come down. Gusts may reach 50 mph in Houston.

