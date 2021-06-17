Tropical storm warnings issued in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama

HOUSTON, (CW39) Houston, we don’t have a problem. As expected, the biggest impacts from the brewing storm in the Gulf will be east of Texas.

New this afternoon: the National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on “potential tropical cyclone three”. It’s expected to become a tropical storm before making landfall early Saturday.

New Orleans is included in a tropical storm warning that covers parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. This means tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours or less.

The Central Gulf Coast could see as much as 4-8″ of rain with isolated areas up to 12″. Locally in the Houston area, we probably won’t get much at all.

