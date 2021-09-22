Tropics: Atlantic remains active, Sam will form soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Peter and Rose are the latest named storms in the Atlantic Basin. As of Wednesday morning, both storms weakened to tropical depressions and pose no threat to land.

The red ‘X’ indicates the location of the next area of low pressure that will likely organize over the next day or two. Sam is the next name on the list.

When Sam develops, it will move west, but then is expected to make a northward turn before reaching the Caribbean next week. This means there is no foreseeable threat to the U.S. in the next 10 days or so.

Sam will be the 18th named storm of the Atlantic season. That’s above the 30-year average of 14 named storms per year.

We’re past the traditional peak of the season, but still in the active part of the season. Reminder: very strong hurricanes can and have formed in October. 2005’s Hurricane Wilma in October is a perfect example as it holds the record for the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record, in terms of lowest pressure.