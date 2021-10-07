Tropics: East Coast low struggles, Pacific storm could impact Texas next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) An area of low pressure is bringing rain to the East Coast of the U.S. The National Hurricane Center continues to watch it, suggesting there is a low 20% chance of formation of a tropical cyclone. It will have to battle some unfavorable conditions, mainly strong upper-level winds. Regardless, it will bring wet weather to the East Coast this weekend. Potentially one to two inches or more.
Much farther away from the U.S., south of Mexico, a tropical storm will likely form, and could potentially impact us here in Houston.
Assuming this storm forms, models are hinting at the remnant low of this storm-to-be moving northward through Mexico next week. If things time out just right, the moisture from this storm could arrive here in time to meet up with a weak cold front on Thursday. That would result in some fairly widespread rain. We’ll be watching it.