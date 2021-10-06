Tropics: East Coast low will struggle to organize

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — The National Hurricane Center continues to suggest that an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms will near the East Coast at the end of this week. Its formation chance over the next five days is only 10%.

According to the NHC: “Upper-level winds are expected to remain unfavorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly northwestward or northward over the next few days. Although upper-level winds could become a little less hostile by the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front near the coast of the southeastern United States around that time, and tropical development still appears unlikely.”

Models have consistently been showing very little organization, but still some rain impacting the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend.

Elsewhere, development of a low south of Mexico is looking increasingly likely. Assuming it forms, it’s possible some of that moisture could head our way and add to our rain chances during the second half of next week.