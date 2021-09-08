Tropics: increased chance of development in the Gulf, heavy rain for Florida

HOUSTON (KIAH) The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows an increased chance of development of a tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 50% chance of formation as this disturbance moves northeast.

We’re already seeing heavy rain move into the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning, with potential totals topping a couple of inches from portions of the Florida Panhandle to southern Georgia through Thursday. Localized flooding will be possible.

Elsewhere in the tropics, hurricane Larry remains in the Atlantic and is heading northwest for now, eventually turning away from the U.S.

Newly formed tropical depression 15-E is west of Mexico and could become a hurricane as it nears the southern part of the Baja Peninsula.