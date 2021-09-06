Tropics: low in the Gulf expected to avoid Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) A disorganized area of low pressure has emerged in the southern Gulf of Mexico. As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 0% chance of development in the next two days, and a 30% chance of development in the next five days.

Fast moving winds in the upper atmosphere are helping to reduce the likelihood of a tropical storm. This is referred to as wind shear.

As for its direction, the same weak cold front that brought us rain Monday is helping to deflect this system away from Texas.

KIAH

Regardless of development, wet weather heads to the Southeast U.S. later this week. Locally, we’ll enjoy lower humidity with several rain-free days starting Tuesday.

KIAH

Elsewhere in the tropics, major hurricane Larry remains in the Central Atlantic. West of Mexico, a tropical storm is expected to develop in the next couple of days as it heads northwest.