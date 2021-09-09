Tropics: Mindy in the Southeast, watching the Gulf next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) After tracking a disorganized area of low pressure for several days, it finally organized into Tropical Storm Mindy Wednesday, and made landfall as a tropical storm in the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night.

As expected, the storm winds weakened once over land, now a tropical depression Thursday morning. Some areas have already received more than 5 inches of rain, and a few more inches will be possible before the storm heads out into the Atlantic Ocean.

KIAH

As we survey the entire tropics region, a new disturbance in the Caribbean is highlighted by the National Hurricane Center as having slight potential for develop when it emerges in the southern Gulf a few days from now.

KIAH

Regardless of development, it appears this area of low pressure will play a big role in bringing widespread and potentially heavy rain to Southeast Texas next week.

KIAH

We’ll be dry through Saturday, with some scattered rain starting Sunday, then ramping up more on Monday and beyond. As seen above, the heavies rain is most likely along and south of the I-10 corridor.