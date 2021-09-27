Tropics: more named storms to join major hurricane Sam in the Atlantic

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The named storms keep coming in the Atlantic. In fact, there was quite a flurry recently as five storms formed from September 17th through the 24th. Those five include Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam and Teresa.

KIAH

Of those recent five storms, Sam is the only one still going, and definitely going strong. At one point, max sustained winds were 150 mph. If you find yourself saying, “Teresa? Never heard if it.” That’s probably because it was a named storm for just a day in the middle of the Atlantic.

KIAH

A pair of disturbances moving off the west coast of Africa show high potential to organize into tropical cyclones in the next few days. As far as we can tell over the next week there is no concern for any tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.

KIAH

A reminder, hurricane season is typically pretty active through mid-October, and officially continues through the end of November.