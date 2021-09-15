Tropics: Nicholas is the 19th storm to strike the U.S. in less than two years

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s an amazing statistic. Since last year, nineteen named storms have made landfall in the U.S. When you see those landfalls on a map, it’s even more amazing.

Especially hard hit is Louisiana, where six of those nineteen storms made landfall. Of those six, four were hurricanes. That includes Laura, Delta and Zeta in 2020, and Ida in 2021.

Most recent, of course, was Nicholas, making landfall as the eighth hurricane to hit the U.S. since 2020.

As Nicholas fades, two more areas of low pressure show high potential to become named storms in the Atlantic.

This also serves as a good reminder that we are in the heart of hurricane season, which typically remains quite active through mid October, and officially ends at the end of November.

