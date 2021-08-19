Tropics roll call: tracking Grace and Henri

HOUSTON (CW39) The tropics remain active, as is to be expected this time of year. We’re tracking multiple storms.

Grace made landfall as a hurricane Thursday morning in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Click here for my article about its landfall stats and forecast rain totals.

It weakened some over land, but will reach hurricane strength as it moves over the Gulf waters before hitting Central Mexico, likely passing over or near Mexico City.

Henri (pronounced ahn-REE) is in the Atlantic, and expected to strengthen as it potentially heads for the U.S. East Coast.

There is high uncertainty in the exact location by Sunday, which is why the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone is quite large and includes New England as a possible landfall scenario. Whether or not it makes landfall, the NHC warns that “swells from Henri will begin to reach much of the East Coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada later this week and this weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

