Tropics: the names keep coming, Rose is the 17th storm of the year and Sam likely forms this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Three named storms formed in the Atlantic in the last couple of days: Odette, Peter and Rose. Thankfully, none of these are expected to significantly impact land.

All of this tropical activity is a good reminder that we are still in the thick of hurricane season, which officially runs through the end of November.

Another disturbance west of Africa shows high potential to become the next named storm, which would be Sam.

KIAH

The model snapshot above shows where the storm will be at the end of this week on Friday. As you can see, there is no need to worry about potential U.S. impacts anytime soon. We’ll watch it for you.

