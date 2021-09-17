Tropics: two storms likely to form in the Atlantic, Odette and Peter are the next names

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Atlantic hurricane season is still in full swing. While there are no named storms in the Atlantic Friday morning, we may have two named storms in the next few days.

One of those disturbances sits just east of the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. Other than small craft advisories along the East Coast, the impact to the U.S. is minimal as it will drift northeast away from land.

The image above shows several computer model forecast tracks for the two areas of low pressure. By Wednesday of next week, a tropical system could near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. However, some models also indicate this system will turn northward before reaching the Caribbean Islands. Either way, as of now there is no concern for this heading to the Gulf.