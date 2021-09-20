Tropics Update: Far ahead of pace, 17 named storms, 6 hurricanes

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It was busy in the Tropics over the weekend, as Tropical Storms Odette, Peter and Rose formed just days apart from each other. Making for a total of 17 named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season to date. None of these newly formed storms are likely to pose a threat to the United States.

According to Colorado State University (CSU) Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach “Only two other years in satellite era (1966 onwards) have had 17+ Atlantic named storms by September 19: 2005, 2020.”

Tropical Storm #Rose has formed in eastern tropical Atlantic – the 17th named storm of 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season to date. Only two other years in satellite era (1966 onwards) have had 17+ Atlantic named storms by September 19: 2005, 2020. pic.twitter.com/AVvvgdap9s — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 19, 2021 Philip Klotzbach/ Twitter

CSU has also issued its next two-week (Sept. 16-29) Atlantic Hurricane forecast and gives slightly elevated chance of near-normal activity (50%) relative to above-normal activity (40%). Below-normal activity over next two weeks is given 10% chance of occurring.

The list of names for 2021 are:

Ana (AH-nah)

Bill (bill)

Claudette (klaw-DET)

Danny (DAN-ee)

Elsa (EL-suh)

Fred (frehd)

Grace (grayss)

Henri (ahn-REE)

Ida (EYE-duh)

Julian (JOO-lee-uhn)

Kate (kayt)

Larry (LAIR-ree)

Mindy (MIN-dee)

Nicholas (NIH-kuh-luss)

Odette (oh-DEHT)

Peter (PEE-tur)

Rose (rohz)

Sam (sam)

Teresa (tuh-REE-suh)

Victor (VIK-tur)

Wanda (WAHN-duh)

Hurricane names cover only 21 letters of the alphabet because of how hard it is to find a name that starts with Q, U, X, Y and Z for each of the six rotating lists.

Beginning this year, a list of supplemental names for tropical cyclones will be used instead of Greek letters.

KIAH